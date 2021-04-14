Serie A Player of the Week | Round 30

Duvan Zapata was inspirational for Atalanta, as they defeated Fiorentina 3-2 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday night, and was named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 30.

With the rest of the sides chasing Champions League qualification places victorious during the weekend’s fixtures, it was crucial that La Dea left Florence with three points and the Colombian played a major role with a brace.

On 13 minutes the 30-year-old gave Atalanta the lead, jumping highest to head home a Ruslan Malinovskiy corner kick, before, in the 40th minute, expertly controlling a delicately chipped pass from the Ukrainian and placing low past Bartlomiej Dragowski for 2-0.

However, had it not been for the Polish goalkeeper, Zapata would have surely have left with the match ball, with a number of impressive saves denying the South American.

