Serie A Player of the Week | Round 31

Cagliari kept their Serie A survival hopes alive with a last-gasp comeback when over fellow strugglers Parma on Saturday night, with Round 31 Player of the Week, Gaston Pereiro, making a huge impact from the substitutes bench.

When the Uruguayan was called into action on 64 minutes by Rossoblu coach Leonardo Semplici, the hosts were still trying to overturn a one-goal deficit, but the midfielder’s contribution resulted in three goals and a 4-3 win.

Within minutes of the 25-year-old’s introduction, a powerful shot was deflected into the path of Razvan Marin to equalised and then, after Parma went ahead again, Pereiro curled home a wonderful goal for 3-3 in injury-time.

However, the South American was not content with rescuing a point for the Sardini and two minutes later, sent over a looping cross that Alberto Cerri headed past Luigi Sepe to win the game.