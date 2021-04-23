Serie A Player of the Week | Round 32

Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori came off the bench to all but end AC Milan’s hopes of winning the Scudetto, with two goals in six minutes at the Stadio San Siro, and is the Serie A Player of the Week for Round 32.

The Rossoneri were about to move to within six points of crosstown rivals Inter, when the 21-year-old was introduced into the action on Wednesday night, but would end the day 10 points behind, after being defeated 2-1.

Raspadori replaced the ineffectual Gregoire Defrel midway from the second period and within 10 minutes had found an equaliser, reacting quickest to stab a deflected shot into the net, as the ball rolled across the six-yard box.

However, with the Milan players deflated, the young attacker took the opportunity to strike another blow to the hosts’ title challenge moments later, wriggling into the box and sending a low angled drive past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Although Sassuolo had left San Siro triumphant back in 2016, it is still quite the feat for a town with a population of just 40,813, against a club that had started the week with plans to form a breakaway Super League.