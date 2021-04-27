Serie A Player of the Week | Round 33

Joaquin Correa fired Lazio past AC Milan and into contention for a Champions League qualification place, as the Biancocelesti defeated the Rossoneri 3-0 on Monday night, and was named Serie A Player of the Week for Round 33.

The Rome-based side are now just five points away from 4th place, with a game in hand, after the Argentinean attacker at the beginning of each half and Ciro Immobile added a late third at the Stadio Olimpico.

It took Correa just two minutes to make his influence felt against Milan, playing a neat one-two with Immobile on the edge of the opposition box and rounding goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to roll the ball into an empty net.

After nearly going into the break with a hat-trick, only for poor finishing to deny him, the former Sevilla man did not display a lack of confidence when play restarted and fired home a powerful second on 51 minutes.