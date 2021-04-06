Serie A Team of the Week | Round 29

Inter extended their lead at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Bologna on Saturday night, as closest rivals AC Milan and Juventus dropped more points after draws with Sampdoria and Torino respectively.

That failure to triumph in the Derby della Mole was particularly damaging for the Bianconeri, as it allowed Atalanta to move above them into third with a 3-2 win over Udinese and Napoli joined the Old Lady on 56 points, after edging a seven-goal thriller with Crotone 4-3.

At the other end of the table, the draw in Turin allowed Torino to edge closer to safety and are now two points ahead of the bottom three – Cagliari, Parma and Crotone – who all failed to win. Although the Crociati showed plenty of fighting spirit in a 2-2 draw with Benevento.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 29 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Lorenzo Montipo – Benevento

Despite conceding twice at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito, the Italian custodian seemed to be on a personal mission to stop Parma leaving with three points and made a number of vital saves as the Ducali pushed for a winner.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

A constant threat from full-back and provided the assist for Lorenzo Insigne to open the scoring, then, when the Partenopei seemed to have thrown away victory, cut inside and netted a delicious left-footed winner.

Milan Skriniar – Inter

The Slovakian defender displayed the calmness and assuredness that has played a key role in taking the Nerazzurri to an expected title win, as his side registered another clean sheet in Bologna.

Bartosz Bereszynski – Sampdoria

The Polish defender and his Blucerchiati teammates deserved more than a point from their efforts at San Siro, but it was the 28-year-old’s late block on Franck Kessie that saved them leaving Milan with nothing.

Antonin Barak – Hellas Verona

Continued an impressive debut campaign with the Gialloblu by curling home a wonderful opening goal in Sardinia and helped condemned Cagliari to another home defeat.

Hamed Traore – Sassuolo

Provided a much-needed attacking threat for the Neroverdi in their draw against Roma and got on the scoresheet in unusual fashion – using his chest to turn the ball over the line from close range.

Tomas Rincon – Torino

The South American is never too far away from the referee’s notebook and picked up another yellow card against Juventus, but without his combativeness in midfield, Il Toro would not have come so close to defeating the reigning champions.

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

The former Fiorentina winner is slowly becoming the only positive to come out of this Serie A campaign for the Bianconeri and scored another impressive goal, during an energetic display in the Derby della Mole.

Antonio Sanabria – Torino

A brace from the striker nearly gave the Granata a memorable first win in six years over crosstown rivals Juventus and, after the visitors had equalised, nearly netted a late winner on 90 minutes.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

The Colombian looked determined to cause former club Udinese problems in Bergamo and could have had more than the two goals that helped take La Dea into third place in the Serie A standings. He came off at half time, but it was enough to earn him a place up front in our Team of the Week.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

The Napoli captain highlighted his importance to the side, as they attempt to reach the Champions League qualification places, with a goal and an assist in the victory over Crotone.