Serie A Team of the Week | Round 30

Inter remain on top of Serie A after a 1-0 victory against Cagliari while AC Milan and Juventus earned 3-1 wins against Parma and Genoa respectively.

Napoli won 2-0 away to Sampdoria, Lazio won it late against Hellas Verona, and Atalanta held on for a 3-2 victory against Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, Spezia earned a 3-2 victory against Crotone and Sassuolo triumphed away to Benevento.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 30 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Despite missing some key players, the Neroverdi managed to grab an away victory against Benevento. Consigli made an important contribution, pulling off some excellent saves in the second half.

Adam Marusic – Lazio (5 apps)

He has played his best football this season as a left wing-back, but the Montenegrin international displayed his versatility, playing with composure and assurance on the right side of the defensive trio.

Martin Erlic – Spezia

Although he did not have a great game in defence, the Aquilotti defender turned the game around for his team. He supplied a delightful through-ball for Giulio Maggiore to score the equalizer and then he reacted quickest in the penalty area to score the winner.

Stefan De Vrij – Inter (2 apps)

Had a comfortable match in defence, even when Cagliari made a late surge after the Nerazzurri had opened the scoring. He nearly scored as well but he was denied by the crossbar.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (4 apps)

A solid contribution in midfield for the Aquile and he was the hero at the end with his goal from a header.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (7 apps)

The Ivorian showed that he was dependable once again in the Rossoneri midfield. He has a reputation for scoring goals from the penalty spot but this time he scored from open play after running onto Theo Hernandez’s pass.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (2 apps)

The Spaniard was in inspired form against Sampdoria. He attacked from deep positions, played delightful passes, and scored the opening goal.

Matteo Darmian – Inter (2 apps)

The versatile wing-back attacked with confidence on both flanks. Started at right wing-back in the first half and had a chance saved by Cagliari goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. He moved to the left when Achraf Hakimi came on and the Moroccan assisted Darmian for the winning goal.

Dejan Kulusevski – Juventus (2 apps)

It was a performance in which the Swedish starlet produced some of the quality that he had shown when he was at Parma. Opened the scoring with a fabulous strike and remained a creative spark for the remainder of the game.

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta (4 apps)

The Colombian was in sensational form against Fiorentina, scoring two goals in the first half. He would have had more goals if it was not for the excellent saves from Gigliati goalkeeper Bartlomej Dragowski.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina (2 apps)

When the Gigliati were trailing by two goals, the Serbian starlet gave his team hope with two superb finishes. Did not deserve to be on the losing side.