Serie A Team of the Week | Round 31

Inter remain on top of Serie A despite drawing 1-1 with Napoli while AC Milan won 2-1 against Genoa and Juventus 1-0 against Atalanta.

Lazio won 5-3 against Benevento, Sassuolo triumphed against Fiorentina 3-1, and Sampdoria came back to win 3-1 against Hellas Verona.

Elsewhere, Cagliari grabbed a dramatic 4-3 victory against Parma, Udinese earned a 2-1 win against Crotone, and Bologna smashed Spezia 4-1.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 31 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)

In a round of high-scoring action, La Dea were the only team to have kept a clean sheet. Gollini wasn’t tested a lot, but he was alert when he needed to be, particularly when he made a save from Alvaro Morata.

Kostas Manolas – Napoli (2 apps)

Displayed the strength and ability to cope with the Inter attackers and he made a decisive block on am Achraf Hakimi effort.

Jose Luis Palomino – Atalanta

The Argentine was arguably the standout of all the Orobici defenders against Juventus. Rarely has his anticipation and tackling been as efficient as it was in this game.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (2 apps)

Could have done better on the Genoa equaliser but he certainly made up for it and he was very good in general at both ends of the pitch. His presence threw off Gianluca Scamacca when the Genoa striker scored the decisive own goal while he made a decisive clearance after a Valon Behrami shot.

Morten Thorsby – Sampdoria

It was a complete performance from the Blucerchiati midfielder, offering protection for his defence as well as contributing offensively. He was clever enough to notice Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri come off his line and he then headed the ball into the net to seal the victory for Il Doria.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (6 apps)

His red card for a high challenge on Crotone midfielder Salvatore Molina late in the game should not detract from his performance prior to that moment. The Zebrette captain was almost unstoppable against the Squali and scored two excellent in goals in which he displayed his superb ball control.

Mattias Svanberg – Bologna

The Swedish midfielder was involved in all facets of the game for the Felsinei and he capped off his performance with two goals in the second half against Spezia.

Christian Eriksen – Inter (2 apps)

The Nerazzurri performance was rather uninspiring so some spark from the Danish midfielder was needed. Created a great chance for Romelu Lukaku to score, only to be denied by the frame of the goal, and he scored the equaliser with a thunderous low drive.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (4 apps)

Came on for Filip Djuricic at half-time and turned the game around for the Neroverdi. Posed a danger to the Fiorentina defence in open play, and scored twice from the penalty spot, taking his overall tally for Sassuolo to 101 goals in all competitive matches.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

The Biancocelesti striker was constantly involved in the action. Although he did have a penalty saved by Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo, Immobile still scored twice, forced Fabio Depaoli into scoring an own goal, and hit the post with another shot.

Gaston Pereiro – Cagliari

After coming off the bench for Daniele Rugani, the Uruguayan turned the match against Parma with his involvement in the Isolani’s three goals in the second half. Razvan Marin’s goal came after Pereiro’s shot was blocked, the Uruguayan curled in a great goal for the equaliser, and Alberto Cerri scored the winner from his cross.