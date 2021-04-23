Serie A Team of the Week | Round 32

There were some surprises at the top of the table with Inter drawing 1-1 with Spezia and AC Milan losing 2-1 to Sassuolo whereas Juventus registered a routine 3-1 victory against Parma.

Napoli smashed Lazio 5-2, Atalanta and Roma shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, and Torino also had a 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria and Cagliari registered 1-0 victories against Crotone and Udinese respectively while Benevento was held to a 2-2 draw against Genoa.

Here is the Team of the Week from Round 32 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Ivan Provedel – Spezia (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Impressed with the ball at his feet more than anything else but he did make a double-save from Romelu Lukaku in the second half.

Cristian Romero – Atalanta (5 apps)

Played in Rafael Toloi’s regular position as the right centre-back in the back three albeit with less attacking endeavour than the Italo-Brazilian. The Argentinian defender rarely put a foot wrong at the back against Roma.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus (2 apps)

The Dutchman had a solid match in defence and he sealed the victory when he headed Juan Cuadrado’s corner into the net.

Alex Sandro – Juventus

The Bianconeri left-back was the unlikely source for goals with his brace against Parma. His first was a superb volley and the second a header at the far post.

Ruslan Malinovskyi – Atalanta

The Ukrainian international has been experiencing a purple patch in the last month with La Dea. Supplies passes with grace and timed his run to perfection to score the opening goal against Roma.

Rolando Mandragora – Torino

Impressed with his ability to control the play when the Granata went on the attack and he scored the equaliser with a spectacular volley.

Radja Nainggolan – Cagliari

The former Belgian international was back to his best, contributing to the team offensively with his ball distribution and also provided cover for the defence.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (7 apps)

An inspirational performance from the Partenopei captain. He got his first goal from the penalty spot and his second goal was an exquisite lob.

Goran Pandev – Genoa (2 apps)

Scored twice in the first half in the draw against Benevento, becoming the first North Macedonian to score 100 goals in one of Europe’s Top Five leagues.

Giacomo Raspadori – Sassuolo

The Neroverdi starlet made an incredible impact coming off the bench, scoring twice with both shots he hit on target.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria

He wasn’t overly threatening in the first half but he gave the Crotone defence more headaches in the second half and got into the right place to divert Manolo Gabbiadini’s cross into the net.