Serie A Team of the Week | Round 33

Inter edge closer to the Serie A title after securing a 1-0 victory against Hellas Verona while city rivals AC Milan are out of the Champions League spots after being thrashed 3-0 by Lazio.

Atalanta demolished Bologna 5-0, Napoli scored two early goals to defeat Torino, and a solitary goal was enough for Sassuolo to beat Sampdoria.

Elsewhere, Udinese won 4-2 against Benevento, Genoa defeated fellow Ligurians Spezia 2-0, and Crotone won 4-3 in a thriller against Parma.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 33 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Pepe Reina – Lazio

Atoned for his poor performance against Napoli midweek with some excellent saves against AC Milan.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Performed admirably against Torino, running constantly and he was effective defensively as well as offensively.

Davide Biraschi – Genoa

A solid display against Spezia and limited the influence of Aquilotti striker M’Bala Nzola in particular.

Matteo Darmian – Inter (3 apps)

The versatile wing-back came on to replace Ivan Perisic in the second half and he finished off a great counterattacking move with a low finish. His winning goal against Hellas Verona was his second in his last three league appearances.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (5 apps)

The Neroverdi talisman was his team’s main source of creativity and he scored the winner against Sampdoria with a superb bicycle kick.

Ruslan Malinovskyi – Atalanta (2 apps)

Continued his great run of form against Bologna with a goal and an assist. He opened the scoring after an exquisite exchange of passes with Luis Muriel and he displayed great composure as well as technique to assist Duvan Zapata for the fourth La Dea goal.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (7 apps)

Benevento stood no chance of containing the Zebrette’s midfield maestro. He provided assists for Nahuel Molina as well as Jens Stryger Larsen and he was involved in the build-up for the goals scored by Tolgay Arslan and Jayden Braaf.

Adam Ounas – Crotone

The Squali winger was involved in three of his team’s goals. He assisted in the first two goals for the Calabrians and then scored the third with a low strike from outside of the box.

Joao Pedro – Cagliari

The Brazilian showed why he is the talisman for the Sardinian club. Assisted for Charalampos Lykogiannis with a deft back-heel and he headed Razvan Marin’s corner into the net for the Isolani’s third goal of the match.

Simy – Crotone (3 apps)

Scored twice for the Pitagorici against Parma, taking his tally to 19 despite playing for the bottom club in Serie A. Only Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus and Romelu Lukaku from Inter scored more.

Joaquin Correa – Lazio

Laid the foundations for the Biancocelesti’s victory against AC Milan with the first two goals of the match, dribbling around Gianluigi Donnarumma for the first goal and then beating the Rossoneri goalkeeper from a tight angle for the second.