Serie B Roundup: ‘Awaiting Arrival of X Team’ strikes again, Empoli stay top without playing

Despite their game against Chievo being postponed over the weekend and now having played two matches fewer than the rest of Serie B, Empoli remain top of the table and on course for a return to Serie A at the end of the season.

As has become the norm in Italian football this season, one team arrived at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Monday afternoon knowing that they wouldn’t be playing a game. With Empoli having 13 positive coronavirus cases, the local health authorities ordered the squad into quarantine. Chievo, then, made the trip from Veneto to Tuscany and took to the field, but the game wasn’t played and will be set for a later date.

Massimo Coda scored Lecce’s only goal as they won 1-0 at Pisa, giving them breathing room in second with Monza now fourth and six points behind them, following their 1-1 draw against struggling Pescara wherein Kevin-Prince Boateng played the first hour before being replaced by Marco D’Alessandro.

SPAL-Venezia and Cittadella-Reggina also ended 1-1, while nothing could separate Brescia and Reggiana either, as they shared four goals and the points in Reggio Emilia.

Ascoli got three important points at the bottom as they beat Vicenza 2-1, while a 3-0 win over Virtus Entella was Pordenone’s first since February and first at home since January.

The action ended late on Monday evening as Salernitana leapfrogged Monza in third with a 1-0 win over Frosinone in Salerno.

Round 32 Results:

Pordenone 3-0 Virtus Entella

Ascoli 2-1 Vicenza

Pisa 0-1 Lecce

Cosenza 0-1 Cremonese

Monza 1-1 Pescara

Cittadella 1-1 Reggina

Reggiana 2-2 Brescia

SPAL 1-1 Venezia

Salernitana 1-0 Frosinone