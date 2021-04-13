Serie B Roundup: Empoli building a lead at the top

Cremonese stood in Empoli’s way and held the Serie B leaders to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday afternoon as the Tuscans looked to pull further clear at the top of the table.

Having beaten Reggiana on Friday evening, Empoli made the trip to Cremona on Tuesday for one of their games in hand, a rearranged Round 31 fixture, with a four-point lead over second-placed Lecce, who had lost to SPAL on Saturday, keeping things tight in the fight for playoff places and automatic promotion.

Salernitana are third, a point off Lecce and four clear of Venezia behind them, following their win at bottom-placed Virtus Entella.

Pescara remain second from bottom despite managing to pick up a point away to Brescia, whose promotion chances are looking increasingly slim.

Elsewhere in Round 33, Cremonese had warmed up for Empoli by beating Pordenone 2-1, Ascoli dealt Monza a shock as they beat Cristian Brocchi’s side 1-0. Frosinone and Cittadella drew 1-1, and Chieva beat Pisa 2-0.

Sunday’s games saw Reggina beat Vicenza 3-0, while Venezia beat Cosenza by the same scoreline. The highlight of the latter match came as Inter loanee Sebastiano Esposito scored a fine freekick for the Arancioneroverdi.