Serie B suspended until May

The remaining rounds of the 2020/21 Serie B season have been put on hold until May 1.

Round 34 was played out this weekend, but COVID outbreaks have seen a number of games suspended in recent weeks, and the delay will allow for teams to play catch up so that the final four rounds of the season will be played on a more equal playing field.

Now, though, Round 35 will be played on the weekend of May 1, as opposed to April 20 as had been originally scheduled. Round 36 will then be played on May 4.

Round 17 will be played on May 7, and the final round will be played out on May 10, meaning the regular season will finish three days later than had been planned.

The promotion playoffs are now beginning on May 13. The semi-finals set for May 17 and 20, with the two-legged final being played on May 23 and 27.

The relegation playout will be played on May 15 and 21.