Seven clubs request immediate resignation of Lega Serie A president

Seven Serie A clubs have written a formal letter requesting the resignation of Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino, including champions Juventus and runaway leaders Inter.

The clubs are thought to be frustrated with a number of things, most notably Dal Pino’s handling of the recent negotiations for Serie A’s television rights, most of which eventually went to DAZN.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, a formal request for his immediate resignation has been made by Inter, Juventus, Napoli, Lazio, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Hellas Verona.

Private equity funds CVC, Advent, and FSI are looking to buy a stake in Serie A, which none of the seven clubs are happy with.

Another issue the clubs are thought to be unhappy with is the fact that, despite Rome’s Stadio Olimpico being allowed to host fans for this summer’s European Championship, Serie A stadiums remain closed to supporters, which has the clubs losing money.

As a result, the above named clubs are threatening legal action for the money they have lost from all of the above issues.