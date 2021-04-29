Solskjaer: We want to repeat the 7-1 win over Roma

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his side want to repeat the 7-1 demolition of Roma in 2006/07.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Norwegian reminisced about the 06/07 Champions League quarter-final tie in which United lost the first leg in Rome 2-1. According to Solskjaer though, Sir Alex Ferguson was still convinced the Red Devils would progress.

“We were down to ten men but we got a good result away,” Solskjaer said. “Ferguson was very happy with that 2-1 defeat, with the goal scored away from home, and he was convinced that we would progress”.

United produced one of the all-time great European performances in the second leg at Old Trafford, hammering Roma 7-1 and winning the tie 8-3 on aggregate.

“That night was magical. [Alan] Smith scored twice, he played an incredible game and then [Michael] Carrick’s brace and also Cristiano Ronaldo‘s goals. We showed all our potential”.

Discussing Thursday’s Europa League semi-final, Solskjaer was keen to stress that that result has no bearing on tonight’s fixture.

“We hope to repeat a performance like that,” he said. “But we don’t brag about victories, we talk above all about defeats, because through them you learn. You keep victories in a safe, but you don’t go around talking about them”.