Solskjaer: We want to repeat the 7-1 win over Roma
Date: 29th April 2021 at 1:31pm
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his side want to repeat the 7-1 demolition of Roma in 2006/07

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Norwegian reminisced about the 06/07 Champions League quarter-final tie in which United lost the leg in Rome 2-1. According to Solskjaer though, Sir Alex Ferguson was still convinced the Red Devils would progress.

“We were down to ten men but we got good result ,” Solskjaer said. “Ferguson was very happy with that 2-1 defeat, with the goal scored away from home, and he was convinced that we would progress”.

United produced one of the all-time great European performances in the second leg at Old Trafford, hammering Roma 7-1 and winning the tie 8-3 on aggregate.

“That night was magical. [Alan] Smith scored twice, he played an incredible game and then [Michael] Carrick’s brace and also Cristiano Ronaldo‘s goals. We showed all our potential”.

Discussing Thursday’s Europa League semi-final, Solskjaer was keen to stress that that result has no bearing on tonight’s fixture.

“We hope to repeat a performance like that,” he said. “But we don’t brag about victories, we talk above all about defeats, because through them you learn. You keep victories in a safe, but you don’t go around talking about them”.

 

