Spezia coach tipped to replace Gattuso at Napoli

Vincenzo Italiano could replace Gennaro Gattuso as coach of Napoli but paying €1 million to secure the services of the Spezia boss might be a deterrent for the Partenopei.

The Aquilotti have been one of the surprise packages of the 2020/21 season in their maiden Serie A campaign and they are close to securing their mathematical safety in Italy’s top flight.

Tuttosport report that Napoli have been impressed with Italiano’s work at Spezia and they consider him to be a fitting replacement for Gattuso if they do part ways with their current coach.

However, the Partenopei are not eager to pay the clause to allow the Spezzini tactician to break away from the Ligurian club.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis sees Italiano as a successor to former Ciucciarelli coach Maurizio Sarri due to his usage of the 4-3-3 formation and implementation of pressing tactics.

The Partenopei are fifth in Serie with 63 points after 32 rounds while Spezia are 15th with 33 points and are five points above the drop.