Super League chairman: Napoli and Roma can qualify

Florentino Perez has left the door open for the likes of Roma and Napoli to join the European Super League in the future.

The Real Madrid president, who has also been appointed as the chairman of the Super League, has said that 15 clubs will have permanent places in the league but clubs like the Giallorossi and Partenopei could be among the five alternating teams every season.

“At the moment we are 12, we could be 15 and five others who alternate,” Perez said on El Chiringuito.

“Meritocracy exists! We cannot put 50 of them in, then there would be Roma, Napoli and many others. If they’re not in one year, they could be in for the next.

“The 15 who will play every week will be an incredible spectacle and there is no sport that offers such a thing.

“The Champions League is only attractive from the quarter-finals onwards, the group stage does not matter.”