Super League three want to stay in Serie A

Despite becoming founding members of the European Super League, the Italian trio of Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter want to keep playing in Serie A in the 2021/22 season.

It was announced on Sunday that 12 European clubs including the big three of Italy will participate in the Super League but they still want to play in both league competitions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a Lega Serie A video conference took place on Monday and those representing the big three declared: “We want to continue playing in Serie A also starting from next season.”

The response is likely due to speculation suggesting that UEFA want to suspend Super League clubs from their domestic leagues and various European competitions.

Juve and the Milanese giants will join English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea as well as Spanish teams Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona as members of the Super League.