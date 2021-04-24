Super Simy hits 19 for the season as Crotone edge seven-goal thriller at Parma

Conor Clancy Date: 24th April 2021 at 7:56pm
Parma were on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller for the second consecutive weekend in Serie A, this time 4-3 to bottom-placed Crotone at the Stadio on Saturday evening.

Simy Nwankwo took his tally for the season to an incredible 19 goals, while goals from Adam Ounas and Lisandro gave the Calabrians the three points despite the hosts scoring themselves through Hernani, Gervinho and Valentin Mihaila.

No one in Serie A has a worse home record than Parma, so it was no great surprise to see them fall a goal behind within 15 minutes. As well, nobody has conceded more goals from set-pieces than the Crociati, so Magallan heading home from a corner seemed about right.

Hernani nodded home an equaliser after being found by Andreas Cornelius, scoring the kind of goal that the Dane would have liked more of this season, but that parity didn’t even last the quarter of an hour remaining until half time.

Simy bagged his 18th of the Serie A season with a goal that looked to give Gli Squali the edge at the break and Ounas swiftly followed to give the visitors a two-goal cushion at the interval.

Parma started the second half with real intent though and managed to get themselves level again as Gervinho and Valentin Mihaila both netted inside ten minutes of the restart.

Simy’s 19th of the season came from the penalty spot, though, putting Serie A’s bottom side back in front.

The did little other than delay confirmation of the inevitable and looming fate of relegation over Crotone, and almost guaranteed that Parma will be joining them in next season.

 

