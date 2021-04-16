Three armed men break into Smalling’s home

Roma’s Chris Smalling suffered a scare on Thursday night as his family home was burgled by three armed men.

Smalling, along with his wife and two-year-old son, was asleep in the house when the thieves broke into the home at around five o’clock in the morning. The defender hadn’t played in Roma’s Europa League game against Ajax earlier in the evening due to injury.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the armed men forced Smalling to open a safe, from where they took a Rolex watch, jewelry and other valuables.

The player’s wife, understandably distressed, called the police who then arrived at the home.

Gazzetta have pointed out that it isn’t the first case of this kind this season. In November, Paulo Fonseca’s home was broken into and items with a value of €100,000 were stolen, though the coach and his family were fortunately out of the house at the time.

Lazio’s Joaquin Correa has also suffered a robbery.