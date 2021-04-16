Thuram: Pirlo criticism is laughable

Lilian Thuram has come to the defence of Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, saying that the former midfielder can still have a great career as a coach and that he needs time to gain more experience.

The Bianconeri have won the Serie A title for the last nine seasons but it is increasing likely that Inter will break their hegemony in 2020/21.

“I think the criticism of Pirlo laughable really, because I believe he can become a great coach, just as he was a great player, but he needs time,” Thuram said to Sky Sport Italia.

“You cannot become a great player in your debut professional campaign, nor a great chef or a great journalist. That all takes time so you cannot expect Pirlo to be a great coach in his first season.

“You can’t ask him to deliver the same results as a coach with 10-15 years of experience under his belt.

“Pirlo is gaining experience and you cannot expect him to know everything already.”

Thuram played in 208 competitive matches for Juventus as defender from 2001 until 2006, winning two Serie A titles with La Vecchia Signora.