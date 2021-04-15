Toni critical of Dybala

Serie A icon Luca Toni has suggested Paulo Dybala has never shown that he can be a leader at Juventus.

Dybala has come in for criticism at Juventus this season, and the former Italy and Bayern Munich striker is one of those asking questions of him.

Discussing the ongoing contract discussion between the club and the Argentine, the former Juve centre forward said: “It is clear that this is the main problem, but if he really asked for €14-15 million at a time like this…”

It was then that Toni suggested Dybala has never shown the ability to be a leader in Turin, despite his undoubted quality.

“This guy has great potential, but he has never shown that he is the leader of Juventus,” he added. “I don’t know if this is due to the presence of [Cristiano] Ronaldo.”

Much has been made of the striker situation at Juventus, so whether Ronaldo stays or not could have a big effect on Dybala’s future.