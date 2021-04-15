Torino hoping to convince Belotti to renew contract amidst Roma and Milan interest

Torino President Urbano Cairo is working to convince striker Andrea Belotti to pen a new contract at the club, with a view to a potential sale next summer.

As reported by Tuttosport, the Granata are facing the prospect of losing their captain for €20-25 million at the end of the season amidst interest from AC Milan and Roma, with his contract due to expire next year.

Cairo is hoping to persuade Belotti to sign an extension with the promise of a sale next summer if Torino do not qualify for European football, with an expectation that the 27-year-old could draw a fee of almost double his current value with a longer deal.

However, the Italian international remains unconvinced by Torino’s ambitions and has felt let down by promises previously made, with Tuttosport suggesting this to be a key factor in his desire to move on.

Belotti joined Torino from Palermo in 2015 and has scored 104 goals in 220 appearances.