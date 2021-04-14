Torino keen on Cagliari duo

Conor Clancy Date: 14th April 2021 at 5:00pm
With relegation to B looming for Cagliari, Torino are readying moves for two of Casteddu’s most prized assets.

Both Joao Pedro and Alessio Cragno are players of interest for , who could be looking to Andrea Belotti and this summer.

Tuttosport have reported that Torino are keeping a close eye on Joao Pedro’s situation in Sardinia, while Cragno is another target.

The forward was of interest to the Torinese side last summer as well, but Belotti’s contract coming to an end and his future looking increasingly likely to be away from Piemonte has left the considering other options to lead their line.

Sirigu is another thought to be keen to on from Torino after a disappointing season with the club, opening a vacancy for Cragno to fill.

 

