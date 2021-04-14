Torino keen on Cagliari duo

With relegation to Serie B looming for Cagliari, Torino are readying moves for two of Casteddu’s most prized assets.

Both Joao Pedro and Alessio Cragno are players of interest for Toro, who could be looking to replace Andrea Belotti and Salvatore Sirigu this summer.

Tuttosport have reported that Torino are keeping a close eye on Joao Pedro’s situation in Sardinia, while Cragno is another target.

The forward was of interest to the Torinese side last summer as well, but Belotti’s contract coming to an end and his future looking increasingly likely to be away from Piemonte has left the Granata considering other options to lead their line.

Sirigu is another thought to be keen to move on from Torino after a disappointing season with the club, opening a vacancy for Cragno to fill.