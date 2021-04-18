Torino overturn Roma for deserved victory

Torino came from behind to inflict a 3-1 defeat on Roma at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

Trailing to an early Borja Mayoral goal, the Granata dominated but squandered numerous chances before Antonio Sanabria headed them level shortly before the hour mark.

A crucial victory in their battle against relegation was completed midway through the second period as Simone Zaza netted with his first touch, and Tomas Rincon scored in stoppage time, as Amadou Diawara was sent off for Roma.

Roma made a blistering start and were ahead after only three minutes as Mayoral latched onto a Pedro flick to break into the box and slot home. Despite being ruled out for offside, a VAR check saw the decision overturned and give the visitors an early advantage.

Torino had plenty of chances in the opening period and Simone Verdi forced a good save from Antonio Mirante from a freekick, before sending a vicious effort from range just over the crossbar.

As the Granata pushed for an equaliser they almost fell further behind, with Carles Perez leading a rapid break and releasing Pedro, but a last-ditch Rolando Mandragora block prevented a certain goal.

Torino saw the best of the chances and Sanabria looked to have scored as he acrobatically stretched to meet a cross, though the ball sailed agonisingly past the post.

The hosts were edging closer to an equaliser and almost found one through a Mirante howler, as the keeper spilt a Cristian Ansaldi shot but saw the ball roll away from goal. Meanwhile, Pedro lost the ball in his own area to allow Sasa Lukic to shoot, but it was at Mirante’s legs.

After Roger Ibanez missed a free header for Roma at one end early in the second half, Torino found the equaliser their play deserved through ex-Giallorossi forward Sanabria. The Paraguayan rose highest to beat Mirante to a floated Ansaldi cross and nod into an empty net.

With just 20 minutes remaining the Granata completed the turnaround as Zaza stepped off the bench and made an immediate impact, tucking home after Mirante parried an Andrea Belotti shot into his path.

Roma came close to a late equaliser when Edin Dzeko flicked a corner just wide of the post, but the Giallorossi’s task was made more difficult when substitute Amadou Diawara was shown a late red card for foul on Zaza.

The result was put beyond doubt in stoppage time as Belotti robbed Federico Fazio of possession and burst into the box before squaring for Rincon to finish Roma off.