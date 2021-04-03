Torino player ratings: Saint Sanabria

Torino again came close to upsetting Juventus in Saturday’s Derby della Mole, only to concede late to Cristiano Ronaldo to share the points with their cross-city rivals.

Antonio Sanabria was the standout for his side, scoring twice to overturn Federico Chiesa’s opener.

Ratings:

Sirigu 6.5; Izzo 5.5, Bremer 6, Buongiorno 6; Vojvoda 5, Rincon 6 (66′ Lukic 5.5), Mandragora 6, Verdi 6 (87′ Baselli n/r), Ansaldi 6.5; Sanabria 8, Belotti 6.5 (72′ Zaza 5.5).

Player of the Match – Antonio Sanabria.

He was very nearly the hero of the Derby della Mole, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to level late on. His two goals will earn him a place in Toro fans’ hearts for years to come, even if they couldn’t hold on for three points.