Torino president Cairo: Agnelli is Judas

Urbano Cairo directed his anger towards Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, calling him a traitor after it was announced that the Bianconeri were one of the founder clubs of the European Super League.

The club presidents met at a Lega Serie A meeting on Monday and the big three Italian trio of Juve, AC Milan, and Inter announced that they still wanted to participate in Serie A as well as the Super League.

However, the Torino president was quick to point out that Agnelli played a part in the league television rights, which streaming service DAZN has secured most of the rights for the games and has been met with public disapproval.

“It seems that the project was filed on January 10,” Cairo told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Then I said to him during the meeting, ‘How can you come here to talk about solidarity when you have sabotaged the negotiations for the TV rights, knowing that you were doing the Super League? How can you go and negotiate for the TV rights when you were already working on the Super League?’ But how was it done?

“It is a betrayal, he is Judas.”