Udinese compound Benevento’s relegation fears

Udinese defeated Benevento 4-2at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito in Sunday afternoon’s early Serie A match.

The victorious side saw goals from Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Jens Stryger-Larsen and Jayden Braaf. As for the hosts, Nicolas Viola’s penalty and a late Gianluca Lapadula goal proved little more than consolations.

The Friulani quickly drew first blood as an impeccable through pass from Rodrigo De Paul found Molina and broke the hosts’ line of defense. The wing-back took a couple of touches before opening the scoring in the fourth minute.

Benevento went seeking an equaliser and, following a corner, Kamil Glik was found in the middle of a crowded box, controlling the ball on his chest and sending a rocket of a volley only for Juan Musso to save.

The Zebrette remained dominant throughout the first half as the lead was doubled on the half-hour mark. Roberto Pereyra found Arslan on the other side of the box who finished.

The scorer was the author of the mistake that helped Filippo Inzaghi’s men tighten the margin as he played a poor pass back, forcing Juan Musso to come out and conceding a penalty. One that Viola capitalised on two minutes after Arslan’s goal.

The second half became quickly eventful as well. De Paul’s vision prevailing once again for the visitors, as he put a brilliant cross to find Stryger-Larsen making the third of the afternoon.

Despite the men in red and yellow working hard to find the second goal, Udinese substitute Braaf broke their hearts by dribbling past a defender and scoring the fourth from a tight angle.

The Stregoni eventually found the net thanks to a cutback from Iago Falque to Lapadula who strook the ball from close range taking a deflection and crossing the goal line in the 83rd minute.

His goal was not enough as Udinese went back home with the three points as Benevento are still far from confirming their stay in Serie A. With Cagliari in form and facing Roma this weekend, Inaghi’s Benevento are just three points above Casteddu with a game more played.