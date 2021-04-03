Vlahovic nets again as Fiorentina draw at Genoa

Conor Clancy Date: 3rd April 2021 at 5:39pm
were forced to settle for a point at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as they played out a 1-1 with Genoa on Saturday afternoon.

Mattia Destro and were on target for their respective sides, but La had to play much of the second half with just ten men after Franck was sent off just six minutes after the restart.

It was the Grifone who took the lead early on as Mattia Destro bagged his 10th of the 2020/21 campaign with less than a quarter of an hour on the clock.

That advantage wasn’t to last though. The in-form Vlahovic levelled things up around ten minutes later to mark the 13th game in which he has scored this term, volleying in a assist.

Giacomo Bonaventura and Castrovilli both went close for the Tuscans, but Ribery’s dismissal didn’t help their cause and they were unable to get themselves in front.

Genoa end the afternoon 13th on 32 points, two clear of Fiorentina in 14th.

 

