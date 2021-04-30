Zamparini sacked ‘undertaker’ Spalletti twice because he ‘brought bad luck’

Former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has said that he hopes that Luciano Spalletti becomes the coach of Napoli in 2021/22 but he revealed that he sacked him at Venezia due to bad luck.

The former Roma and Inter tactician has been without of job since the end of the 2018/19 campaign but he has emerged as a candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso as coach of the Partenopei next season.

“I hope that Spalletti goes to Napoli, he is a great coach,” Zamparini told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “I do not know if he is ideal for a place like Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis should be asked. If he is given a good team, he can do well.”

Zamparini was president of Venezia from 1986 until 2002 before purchasing Palermo, and he had employed Spalletti as coach of the Venetians in the 1999/2000, sacking him twice.

“When I took him to Venezia, he was talented and then he proved his worth,” he said.

“He always wore black, I called him an undertaker, and I told him he was bad luck. Against Torino we were 2-0 in the 90th minute, then we drew 2-2.

“I sacked him because I thought it was bad luck. I was wrong to sack him and in fact I had brought him back.”