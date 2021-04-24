Zlatan: AC Milan must believe in Champions League qualification

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that AC Milan must still believe in Champions League qualification despite their struggles in Serie A during the second half of the season.

The Rossoneri are second in the table with 66 points after 32 matches but they are only three points above Napoli in fifth place and in the Europa League spot.

However, despite losing 2-1 to Sassuolo on Wednesday evening, the 39-year-old is confident that Champions League qualification is possible as along as his teammates have the right mentality.

“We must believe in what we do,” Ibrahimovic told Milan TV. “If we continue to believe in it then we can do it.

“Nothing is finished yet, nothing is impossible, everyone has their own goals. My goal is to win, if I don’t win there is disappointment.

“This is my mentality, everyone has their own. We have to believe it, this is the secret.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, however, has said that Milan will not be allowed to take part in the Champions League unless they formally leave the failed Super League project.

Ibrahimovic signed a contract extension on Thursday, which will expire in June 2022.