A season in review: Crotone 2020/21

It has been far from a successful season for Crotone. Gli Squali returned to Serie A for the first time in two years but failed to keep their heads above water, heading back under the surface of the top flight for an immediate return to Serie B.

Relegated with 23 points to show from six wins, five draws and 27 defeats. Despite the fact that they will be playing in the second tier next time out, the 2020/21 season has also had some blessings in disguise for Crotone.

Player of the season: Simy Nwankwo



Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, also known as simply Simy. The six-foot-five Nigerian has caught the league’s attention again. Playing in one of the worst sides of the division, he managed to find the net on 20 occasions.

Scoring as many as Ciro Immobile, and more than Lorenzo Insigne and Lautaro Martinez. Simy was also one of Serie A’s best penalty takers, converting all eight of his shots from the spot.

Crotone have, thanks to him, the most prolific attack of the three relegated sides and have more goals than Udinese and Cagliari with 45.

His physique, pace, and eye for the target might have not saved his teammates from relegation but surely puts him up there with the most lethal strikers in Italy.

Best signing: Adam Ounas

The Algerian is the most valued player on the side. Granted, he has not played nor started as much as the rest of the regulars due to injuries from COVID-19 to adductor problems and muscle struggles.

Missing 12 games, he was able to be the third biggest goal contributor in the side, scoring four and creating as much.

He is young, quick, technically gifted, and has proven to be the most positive addition for Crotone.

Coaches: Giovanni Stroppa and Serse Cosmi

Crotone began the season with one man in the dugout and ended with another. At the beginning, it was Giovanni Stroppa, until March where current boss Serse Cosmi took over.

Stroppa was sacked after an awful 12 points out of 24 games and only three wins, two of which came against the two other relegated clubs Benevento and Parma.

Cosmi failed to reduce the damage and secure safety, collecting 11 points out of the remaining 14 matchdays.

Memorable moment: Parma 3-4 Crotone

It is no surprise that there haven’t been that many memorable moments for the Calabrian club. However, 90 minutes at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in late April proved quite entertaining.

A seven-goal thriller took place, one that saw Crotone come out victorious by four goals to three.

Lisandro Magallan opened the scoring for the visitors early on, faced by an equaliser by Hernani. Simy and Ounas then each scored a goal in the dying moments of the first half to come out on top after 45 minutes.

A determined Parma took the pitch by storm scoring two times in quick succession via Gervinho and Valentin Mihaila. Nevertheless, Crotone’s resiliencee and a Simy penalty sent the three points to the south of Italy.

The Bad

Firstly, an astonishingly terrible defense; conceding the most in Serie with 92 goals. Conceding an average of 1.84 goals in home games per match and three in away. Resulting in an average of 2.42 goals conceded per 90.

Secondly, a lack of consistency and victories. Crotone have won six times, and they have come with spaces of one month between them, with one exception where it took them two whole months to collect three points from a game.

They have had two long losing streaks, one between matchday 19 and 25 where they lost for seven straight games. Almost repeating the tale after their first win against Torino in matchday 26 where they went out of the pitch with no points from six consecutive outings.