AC Milan Player Ratings: Brilliant Brahim

AC Milan thumped Juventus 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night to take an enormous step towards Champions League qualification and throw into doubt whether the recently dethroned Old Lady will compete in the competition next season.

A first-half strike from Brahim Diaz was followed by late goals from Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori, moving the Rossoneri into third position and leaving the Bianconeri one point behind Napoli, who occupy the final qualification position.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6.5; Calabria 6.5, Kjaer 7, Tomori 7.5, Theo 7; Kessie 6.5, Bennacer 6.5 (Meite n/r); Saelemaekers 6 (Dalot n/r), Brahim 8 (Krunic 6), Calhanoglu 7; Ibrahimovic 6.5 (Rebic 7).

Player of the Match – Brahim Diaz

The Spanish youngster was the unexpected hero in Turin, based on recent performances, but curled a wonderful effort into the top corner, just before half-time, to send Milan on the road to victory. Diaz could have made another contribution to the Rossoneri goal tally, but Franck Kessie missed the penalty he won on 56 minutes.