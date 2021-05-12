AC Milan Player Ratings: Rebic with a treble

AC Milan returned to Turin after defeating Juventus 3-0 in Serie A last weekend and put an amazing seven goals past Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Wednesday night.

With the Granata making six changes to their starting line-up, ahead of matches with fellow relegation strugglers Spezia and Benevento, the Rossoneri ran riot and Ante Rebic helped himself to a hat-trick.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 7; Calabria 6.5, Kjaer 6.5, Tomori 6.5, Hernandez 7.5 (Dalot 6); Kessie 7.5, Bennacer 6 (Meite 6.5); Castillejo 6.5, Diaz 6.5 (Krunic 6), Calhanoglu 6 (Leao 6.5); Rebic 8 (Mandzukic n/r).

Player of the Match – Ante Rebic

The Croatian striker’s treble may have arrived during a nine-minute spell when Il Toro were pressing the self-destruct button, but the 27-year-old had played a vital role in two of the opening four goals.