AC Milan target Vazquez unsure of future

AC Milan target Lucas Vazquez has admitted that he still doesn’t know where he will be playing next season.

The versatile Real Madrid player’s contract in the Spanish capital ends this coming summer, and he has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich as well as Milan. There have been reports, however, that Los Blancos have offered the Galician an improved contract and he looks more likely to stay put than it had previously seemed.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Vazquez told The Athletic. “My agents are doing a great job to get the best for me.

“I’m lucky to play for Real Madrid. They are the club I supported as a child and, whether I stay or leave, I’ll always be a Real Madrid fan.”