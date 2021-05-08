Ajax defender wants Serie A move

Ajax defender wants Serie A move
Vito Doria Date: 8th May 2021 at 1:34pm
Written by:

has been linked with and the Ajax is eager to leave the Dutch Eredivisie for a greater challenge in Italy.

The 28-year-old joined the Amsterdam club in January 2018 but he is that he has nothing more to achieve playing in The .

“I do not want to lie to you, I would like to move to a more competitive than the Dutch one,” Tagliafico told Radio MARCA.

Prior to Ajax playing Roma in the League, the Argentinian international revealed his desire to play in Italy one day and also briefly discussed his family origins from the peninsula.

“Serie A is a very competitive league, with very tactically prepared teams and many great players,” Tagliafico told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“There is always intrigue in such a league. My surname is clearly Italian, I have Genoese and Calabrian origins. Obviously, I would like to play in Serie A one day.”

 

Related articles