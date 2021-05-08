Ajax defender wants Serie A move

Nicolas Tagliafico has been linked with Inter and the Ajax defender is eager to leave the Dutch Eredivisie for a greater challenge in Italy.

The 28-year-old joined the Amsterdam club in January 2018 but he is convinced that he has nothing more to achieve playing in The Netherlands.

“I do not want to lie to you, I would like to move to a more competitive championship than the Dutch one,” Tagliafico told Radio MARCA.

Prior to Ajax playing Roma in the Europa League, the Argentinian international revealed his desire to play in Italy one day and also briefly discussed his family origins from the peninsula.

“Serie A is a very competitive league, with very tactically prepared teams and many great players,” Tagliafico told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“There is always intrigue in such a league. My surname is clearly Italian, I have Genoese and Calabrian origins. Obviously, I would like to play in Serie A one day.”