Allegri’s return signals a Chiellini extension

The return of Massimiliano Allegri to the Juventus dugout is likely to mean a new contract for veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini.

In what has been a tumultuous few days for Serie A with various managers and directors leaving their clubs, it’s Juventus who may have come out the strongest.

During Allegri’s five Serie A titles with Juve between 2015 and 2019, he relied upon the back three of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, and Chiellini.

The positive relationship between the latter and Allegri means that a new contract is almost an inevitability. In the next few days, the defender is expected to sit down with Andrea Agnelli and discuss the details of an extension.

The financial details of the new deal for the 36-year-old are not yet clear.