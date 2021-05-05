Atalanta captain could miss Coppa Italia final

Conor Clancy Date: 5th May 2021 at 3:01pm
Atalanta could be without captain for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, including their Italia final meeting with Juventus on May 19.

The -born defender has recently become an Italy international and might have been in contention to feature for Mancini’s Azzurri at the summer’s , though that is now in doubt.

TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that the Atalanta captain has suffered a muscular issue and might miss what’s left of the campaign. La Dea are hopeful that the defender will return before the season’s end.

Toloi has made 40 appearances for Atalanta so far this season, scoring two goals in that time.

 

