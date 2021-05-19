Atalanta coach Gasperini: “We cannot be satisfied with the refereeing”

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini voiced his frustrations after seeing his side defeated 2-1 by Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday.

La Dea were beaten after a second half Federico Chiesa goal put Juventus ahead for the second time in the match, as Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi had earlier cancelled out a Dejan Kulusevski goal.

The Bergamo team could not find a way back into the game however, and fell to a second final defeat in three years.

Speaking in his post match press conference at the Mapei Stadium, Gasperini criticised the standard of officiating by referee Davide Massa, arguing that there was a foul on Robin Gosens in the build up to Juventus’ first goal.

“We cannot be fully satisfied with the refereeing and the incidents in the match were substantial. That’s how they were called and they went in the wrong direction,” Gasperini claimed.

“There was absolutely a foul on Gosens, let’s be serious. Cuadrado’s tackle was a foul. Everyone talks about (VAR) protocol, but we don’t know what it is. It’s not clear when we should go back, as we have seen recently.”

Atalanta enjoyed a strong first half but struggled after the break, with Juventus taking control and looking the most dangerous team. The coach admitted that his side lost their rhythm after the interval and it proved costly.

“It was more difficult for us in the second half, we didn’t have a clear idea of how to continue our play, and went with long and often inaccurate passes. It wasn’t easy at that moment,” he added.

La Dea turn their attention to their final Serie A match of the season this weekend, when they face AC Milan at home.