Atalanta demand €40 million for Gosens

Atalanta are adamant that Robin Gosens will not be sold for less than €40 million amidst growing interest in the wing-back.

The 26-year-old had another extremely impressive season and is now being touted by Europe’s top clubs including, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, as well as interest from England in the form of Leicester City.

The German managed 11 goals and six assists from 32 Serie A games and will not be let go easily by La Dea, who could raise their asking price even further should he impressive for his country in the European Championship, according to Tuttosport.

Should Gosens decide to move on then the Bergamaschi would look to hire through services of Davide Zappacosta, who has a year left on his contract with Chelsea.

The 28-year-old impressed for Genoa this season and managed four goals and two assists in 28 starts.

Atalanta fans will hope that they keep ahold of Gosens but the more they continue to impress both in Italy and Europe, the more they’ll have to adapt to their best players being targeted by the likes of the aforementioned superpowers from the Premier League and La Liga, for example.