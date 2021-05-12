Atalanta Player Ratings: Colombian pair deliver again

Atalanta’s Colombian forwards were again the difference makers as Luis Muriel scored and Duvan Zapata assisted in La Dea’s 2-0 defeat of relegation-threatened Benevento in Serie A on Wednesday.

The win, with two games left, means that Atalanta need just three more points to guarantee a place in next season’s Champions League, thanks to their superior head-to-head record with Juventus.

Ratings:

Gollini n/r; Hateboer 5.5, Romero 6, Palomino 6, Gosens 5.5 (60′ Djimsiti 5.5); De Roon 6, Freuler 6.5, Pessina 5.5 (61′ Pasalic 7); Malinovskyi 7 (60′ Ilicic 5.5); Muriel 7.5 (67′ Miranchuk 6.5), Duvan 7 (89′ Lammers n/r).

Player of the Match – Luis Muriel

The No.9’s phenomenal season just keeps getting better, and his goal against Benevento was typically delightful.

Muriel has a real knack for finishing in a way that catches goalkeepers off guard and he did that again. Put through on goal, he shot early and before Lorenzo Montipo could set himself, oddly using the underside of his boot to prod into the corner.

As has become normal for him at Atalanta, he was taken off for the end of the game, allowing him to rest for ten big days that await.