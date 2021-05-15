Atalanta Player Ratings: Duvan domination

Duvan Zapata scored and assisted as Atalanta confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League with a 4-3 win over Genoa on Saturday

What looked to be an easy day’s work for La Dea turned into a nailbiting finish for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, as they saw a three-goal lead fade away in a chaotic second half, having seen Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Robin Gosens give them a comfortable first-half lead.

Eldor Shomurodov scored twice in the second half though, as did Goran Pandev, but Mario Pasalic’s goal after the break was enough to confirm a top-four finish for Atalanta.

Ratings:

Gollini 5; Toloi 6, Romero 5.5, Djimsiti 5; Hateboer 6, De Roon 6.5, Freuler 7 (46′ Pessina 5), Gosens 6.5 (76′ Palomino 5.5); Malinovskyi 7.5 (58′ Lammers 5.5), Miranchuk 6.5 (89′ Muriel n/r); Duvan Zapata 8 (46′ Pasalic 6.5).

Player of the Match – Duvan Zapata

Having been teed up by Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan turned provider for the Ukrainian shortly after, and his overall play was excellent for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Duvan took his tally to 15 for the season in Serie A and while he has been outscored by countryman Luis Muriel, his contribution cannot be questioned.