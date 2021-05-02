Atalanta player ratings: Gollini and Toloi cancel out Zapata’s excellence

Atalanta handed the Scudetto to Inter by drawing 1-1 away to Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.

La Dea were up against it from early on after Pierlugi Gollini’s sending off in the first half left them down to ten men, and they weren’t helped by captain Rafael Toloi conceding a needless penalty on Junior Traore that allowed the hosts to level.

Ratings:

Gollini 4; Toloi 4 (79′ Palomino n/r), Romero 6, Djimsiti 6; Hateboer 5.5, De Roon 6, Freuler 5, Gosens 6; Pessina n/r (25′ Sportiello 5.5), Malinovskyi 5; Zapata 7 (60′ Muriel 5).

Player of the Match – Duvan Zapata

The No.91 was one of very few Atalanta players who made a positive contribution to his team on the day, excellently holding up play and winning clever fouls to carry Atalanta up the pitch. His withdrawal left La Dea a little more blunt in attack, and he had the ball in the net only to have his goal chalked off through no fault of his own.