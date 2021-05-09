Atalanta player ratings: Magnificent Muriel

Atalanta player ratings: Magnificent Muriel
Vito Doria Date: 9th May 2021 at 5:15pm
Written by:

demolished Parma 5-2 on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, producing a dominant performance against the relegated Gialloblu.

Although La Dea should have been leading by more than one goal at half time, coach Gian Piero Gasperini made two substitutions, replacing Josip and Duvan Zapata with Matteo Pessina and Luis respectively.

With those changes, the Bergamaschi started scoring for fun and two consolation from the Crociati did not change Atalanta’s mentality.

Ratings:

Sportiello 5.5; 6, Romero 6, Djimsiti 6; Maehle 5.5, De Roon 6.5, Freuler 6.5 (76′ 6), Gosens 7 (68′ Hateboer 6); Malinovskyi 6.5 (58′ Miranchuk 7), Ilicic 5.5 (46′ Pessina 7); Zapata 5.5 (46′ Muriel 8).

Player of the Match – Luis Muriel

The Colombian replaced his compatriot Zapata at half time and played a part in all of Atalanta’s four goals in the second half. He assisted for Pessina, scored twice, and he was involved in the build-up for the sealer scored by Aleksej Miranchuk.

 

Related articles