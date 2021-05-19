Atalanta player ratings: Malinovskyi unable to prevent Coppa Italia heartbreak

Atalanta fell to a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday, as Ruslan Malinovskyi’s goal was not enough.

The Ukraine international fired in a vicious equaliser shortly before half-time to cancel out a Dejan Kulusevski strike, but Federico Chiesa netted the winner for Juventus in the second half.

La Dea were unable to find an answer to the former Fiorentina man’s goal and were consigned to second final defeat in three years.

Ratings

Gollini 6.5; Toloi 5.5 (’77 Djimsiti 6), Romero 6, Palomino 6; Hateboer 5.5 (’77 Ilicic 5.5), De Roon 6.5, Freuler 6, Gosens 6 (’83 Miranchuk N/A); Pessina 5.5 (’68 Pasalic 6); Malinovskyi 7 (’68 Muriel 5.5), Zapata 6.5

Player of the match – Ruslan Malinovskyi

The midfielder with a penchant for scoring against Juventus, he gave Atalanta hope as he rifled in from the edge of the box just before the interval. Malinovskyi posed a threat with his long range efforts and forced Juventus’ midfielders to step out to him, whilst La Dea lost control after he was replaced midway through the second half.