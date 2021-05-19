Atalanta player ratings: Malinovskyi unable to prevent Coppa Italia heartbreak

Atalanta player ratings: Malinovskyi unable to prevent Coppa Italia heartbreak
Date: 19th May 2021 at 11:25pm
Written by:

Atalanta fell to a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final at the Mapei on Wednesday, as ’s goal was not enough.

The Ukraine international fired in a vicious equaliser shortly before half-time to cancel out a Dejan Kulusevski strike, but Federico Chiesa netted the winner for Juventus in the second half.

La Dea were unable to find an answer to the former man’s goal and were consigned to second final defeat in three years.

Ratings

6.5; Toloi 5.5 (’77 Djimsiti 6), Romero 6, Palomino 6; Hateboer 5.5 (’77 Ilicic 5.5), De Roon 6.5, Freuler 6, Gosens 6 (’83 Miranchuk N/A); Pessina 5.5 (’68 Pasalic 6); Malinovskyi 7 (’68 Muriel 5.5), 6.5

Player of the match – Ruslan Malinovskyi

The midfielder with a penchant for against Juventus, he gave Atalanta hope as he rifled in from the edge of the box just before the interval. Malinovskyi posed a threat with his long range efforts and forced Juventus’ midfielders to step out to him, whilst La Dea lost control after he was replaced midway through the second half.

 

Related articles