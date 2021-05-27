Benfica could move for Buffon

Benfica have emerged as a possible destination for Gianluigi Buffon after comments from the Juventus goalkeeper’s agent.

Multiple European clubs are interested in the services of the outgoing Juventus keeper, including Greek side Olympiakos.

It’s clear that Buffon does not want to stop playing despite reaching the age of 43, and his agent recently told A Bola: “If Benfica should call, it would certainly be of interest to us. It is an idea that could be good, but I have not had contact with the team, not even with intermediaries”.

The quote offers an insight into the profile of club that Buffon is looking to join. Olympiakos and Benfica, providing they progress in the qualification rounds, will be in next season’s Champions League.

It’s a trophy that has famously evaded Buffon, and whilst he’s not likely to win it with either of those clubs, they do present an opportunity to keep playing at the top level.