Lucas Boye will wave goodbye to Torino permanently after his loan club, Elche, triggered a 216;right to buy’ clause in the striker’s contract.

The 25-year-old Argentinan has been on loan with the Spanish side since September and is currently trying to help the club maintain their top-flight status, having scored six goals in 32 La Liga games this season.

The official announcement was made on Toro’s website on Thursday morning – after their 7-0 home humiliation at the hands of AC Milan – but the fee remains undisclosed.

The forward didn’t enjoy much success in Serie A, playing 41 times but only finding the net on one solitary occasion back in season 2016/17.

Torino will now have to turn their attention to securing their own place in Serie A while rumours surrounding the departure of star striker, Andrea Belotti, continue to circulate