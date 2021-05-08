Bucchi: Osimhen is stronger than Higuain

Former Napoli forward Cristian Bucchi has said that Victor Osimhen has greater physical strength than another former Partenopei striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The 43-year-old is perhaps best known to current Serie A fans for his short coaching spell at Sassuolo in 2017 but he spent five years on the books of the Ciucciarelli as a player.

He has kept an eye on his former club and he is confident that the Nigerian starlet can have a greater impact than what the Argentine had in Naples from 2013 to 2016.

“Osimhen arrived at Napoli at a younger age than Higuain,” Bucchi told Radio Punto Nuovo. “Physically he is superior, technically he is inferior, but has ample room for improvement to grow further.

“This season he paid for the injuries he suffered and the positive COVID-19 result.

“Napoli was the only club I was tied to for several seasons, but I have good memories of all the teams and all the cities where I played and lived.”