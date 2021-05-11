Buffon to leave Juventus

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon will leave the club for a second time this coming summer.

The veteran originally joined La Vecchia Signora from Parma in 2001 and, aside from a one-year spell in France with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018/19, he has played an important part in almost everything the club have done since.

“I’ve given everything I have to Juventus,” Buffon told beIN Sports. “And received everything and even more, nothing more can be done. We have come to the end of a natural cycle.

“I’ll either stop playing, or if I find a situation that motivates me to play or have a different experience, I will take it into consideration.”

Buffon has made 683 appearances and won 21 trophies with the club, and he could yet play in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta on May 19.