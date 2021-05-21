Calhanoglu offered big money Qatar move

Hakan Calhanoglu is considering a move to Qatar to join Stars League side Al-Duhail in a mega-deal that would see him triple his wages.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been offered an astonishing amount of money to link up with former Serie A defender, Medhi Benatia, at the Qatari side.

The offer would see the Turkish playmaker earn €8 million per year, plus a whopping €8m signing-on fee, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Nobody in Europe can compete with such sums, least of all Milan as the soon-to-be out-of-contract player begins to choose between playing in Serie A, or going for the cash.

The Rossoneri’s offer stands at €4 million a year and they won’t budge on the amount – which pales in comparison to the Qatari’s proposal – with the player still having a bit of time to make up his mind as the season’s end approaches.