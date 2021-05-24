Caputo extends Sassuolo stay

Ciccio Caputo has extended his contract at Sassuolo to see him through until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Italian forward has been plagued by injuries over the last year, with those problems preventing him from featuring as often as he would have liked as Roberto De Zerbi’s side achieved a new points record for the Neroverdi, hitting 62 in Serie A.

Sassuolo confirmed that Caputo’s contract had been extended on Monday, the day after they beat Lazio 2-0 to narrowly miss out on a place in the newly formed UEFA Europa Conference League.

After the win at the Mapei Stadium, in which Caputo featured, Sassuolo boss De Zerbi confirmed that he would leave the club this summer, feeling as though he has taken the club as far as he can.

Despite his injuries, Caputo managed an impressive 11 goals and seven assists in 25 Serie A appearances this season. Since joining the Neroverdi from Empoli in 2019, Caputo has played 62 times, scoring 32 goals and providing 14 assists.